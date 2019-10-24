Azerbaijani meets Cuban counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the meeting, the interlocutors noted that cooperation between the two countries has a long history, and expressed satisfaction over its mutually beneficial development at the present stage, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The importance of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba, as well as joint efforts within global initiatives, were stressed. The sides have stated that they will continue their mutual support within the UN and other international organizations. At the same time, the importance of achieving economic and humanitarian development goals within the UN 2030 Agenda was emphasized.

Recalling the previous visits, the two ministers underlined the importance of continuing such contacts.

Parrilla expressed hope for the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM and further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mammadyarov also paid attention to the importance of coordinated activities between the NAM and G-77.

Minister Mammadyarov informed about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and said that there was no progress in the negotiations due to the non-constructive position of the aggressor country. He noted that such an approach contradicts the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

At the end of the meeting, Parrilla wrote his heartfelt words in the Memorial Book dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

