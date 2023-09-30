Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MES completes search and rescue operations at gas station blast scene in Khankendi (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) said the search and rescue operations at the scene of the fire and explosion occurred at a gas station located near the city of Khankendi, have been completed, News.Az reports. 

As a result of the operation, Azerbaijani MES rescuers pulled out the dead bodies of 48 people from under the rubble.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations took the necessary security measures at the blast scene.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

