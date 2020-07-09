Azerbaijani MFA always stands for substantive talks on Karabakh conflict: spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs always stands for substantive negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry’s spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on Thursday.

She noted that when answering local media questions, President Ilham Aliyev, once again, clearly citing specific facts, exposed the aggressive policy of Armenia, which is dominated by Nazi ideology, the false “democracy” of this country, which violates the fundamental rights of more than one million people, lost their homes as a result of the seizure of internationally recognized territories of a neighboring state, as well as the dictatorship regime established by the current Armenian government.

"The Armenian Foreign Ministry accuses Azerbaijan of representing Armenia in the image of a "useful enemy". In this regard, it should be noted, first of all, that Armenia, for about 30 years, has been keeping Azerbaijani territory under occupation. With its aggressive policy, condemned by the whole world, it has long since gained the image of an enemy,” she said. “Moreover, the crashed internal policy and the occupation-oriented foreign policy of the current Armenian leadership clearly demonstrates that it’s hostile to the present and future of its own citizens.”

“Having declined the initiative of Azerbaijan’s president to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly on combating the global pandemic [in Baku], serving the interests of the whole world, because of its being put forward by Azerbaijan, the current Armenian leadership has shown its true face. Doing so, Armenia challenges the call for "preparing the populations for peace" [made by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen]."

“As for attempts to accuse Azerbaijan of hostile statements, Armenia, aggravating the situation with its illegal and provocative actions, has always received and will continue to receive a worthy response from the leadership of Azerbaijan.”

"Speaking about the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Armenian leadership should finally understand that ensuring sustainable peace, security and prosperity in the region in the interests of both peoples is possible only after the withdrawal of the occupying forces of Armenia from the occupied territories in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions and the return of internally displaced persons to their homes," the spokesperson stressed.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has always stood for substantial negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, for the speedy solution of the conflict and called upon the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen to decisively state that Armenia is the aggressor and the victim of aggression is Azerbaijan,” Abdullayeva also noted.

"Azerbaijan’s position on this issue is unchanged and principle-based," she concluded.

News.Az