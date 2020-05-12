Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia regularly violates ceasefire, targeting civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-six years have passed since the ceasefire was declared between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

“Along with its unconstructive stance in peace process, armed forces of Armenia have regularly violated ceasefire, targeting not only positions of armed forces of Azerbaijan, but also civilians,” the ministry noted.

The Bishkek protocol calling for a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan was signed in Kyrgyzstan’s capital on May 5, 1994. The protocol became effective on May 12, 1994. Armenia is still continuing to ignore the Bishkek protocol.

News.Az