Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian statements on Turkey’s participation in recent tensions ‘false and provocative’

The statements made by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry about Turkey's participation in the recent tensions in the region are false and provocative, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry reminded that on September 27, 2020, in response to the new act of aggression by the Republic of Armenia, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan carried out counter-offensive measures to ensure territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

“These days Azerbaijan provides an adequate response to the ongoing military provocations of the Republic of Armenia. The Azerbaijani army is sufficiently prepared and strong enough to ensure the defense of its people and lands.”

“If we speak of the role of Turkey, we would like to reiterate that Turkey is committed to ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as respect for the fundamental norms and principles of international law. Turkey supports the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, in particular the documents adopted by different international organizations, including UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that speaking of the misinformation on the alleged shooting down of a Su-25 fighter jet of the armed forces of Armenia by an F-16 aircraft of the armed forces of Turkey, this once again demonstrates Armenia's intention to involve third parties in the conflict by spreading false information.

“Apparently, exploiting untrue and absurd statements Armenia pursues the aim of diverting the attention of the international community from its aggressive policy and the war crimes it still commits against the Azerbaijani civilian population,” read the statement.

