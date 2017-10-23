Azerbaijani MFA clarifies issue of bringing two Azerbaijani children from Syria to Baku

Azerbaijani MFA clarifies issue of bringing two Azerbaijani children from Syria to Baku

Some information spread on social media about the bringing two Azerbaijani children from Syria back to home.

It was also mentioned that search process of their parents is underway.

AzVision.az contacted with the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijani MFA refuted the rumors.

"Recently, 3 years old Abdullah who was escaped from ISIS terrorists was brought back to home as a result of the Foreign Ministry's efforts. Currently, discussions are underway with the relevant bodies of Iraq on bringing other children to Azerbaijan", Hajiyev said.

