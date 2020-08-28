Azerbaijani MFA comments on Armenia’s recent military provocation on contact line

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 23 August 2020, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district along the contact line of troops, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“As a result of the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the provocation was suppressed, and the commander of the Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was neutralized. The officer involved in the investigation admitted that they acted under the instruction of the leadership of the Armenian armed forces to damage the personnel of the Azerbaijani armed forces and military infrastructure with the aim of launching an attack together with a group of Armenian servicemen on the positions of the Azerbaijani army,” read the statement.

“While in recent days the Armenian side has increased the intensity of reconnaissance operations in various parts of the front and expanded the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the reconnaissance and sabotage activities led by Gurgen Alaverdyan show that this country’s military-political leadership is aiming to make another military adventure on the front line, and this should be taken as proof of the enemy’s intention to aggravate the military situation.”

The Azerbaijani ministry noted that Armenia is hysterical and panic after the exposure of this dastardly intention.

The fact that Armenia continues putting forward unfounded and delusional accusations against Azerbaijan is an attempt to divert the attention of the international community and the Armenian society from the failures of its adventurous military policy, the ministry added.

“We categorically reject statements of Armenian side with groundless accusations against Azerbaijan about the violation of international humanitarian law and Armenophobia. Concernig the detained Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Azerbaijani side acted under the requirements of international humanitarian law,” pointed out the ministry.

“In this regard, it is worth recalling that Armenia, which accuses Azerbaijan with claims of violation of international humanitarian law, is a country that for about 30 years has been continuing aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, accompanied by military actions and crimes against humanity, including genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the ministry also noted.

“As a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, 50,000 became disabled, about a million civilians were forcibly expelled from their native lands, 5,364 people disappeared, were taken prisoner, hostage, and were subjected to torture and abuse. The fate of nearly 4,000 of them is still unknown,” reminded the ministry.

“Currently Armenia is holding our compatriots - civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were tortured and illegally deprived of their freedom, as hostages,” the ministry said.

As the ministry stressed, the leadership of Armenia, which in the context of the detention of an officer of the armed forces of this country recalls humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, shouldn’t forget that it has stubbornly opposed Azerbaijan’s initiative to exchange prisoners and hostages on the principle of "all for all", supported by the international community, including the co-chairing countries the OSCE Minsk Group.

“It should be noted that Armenia, putting forward ridiculous claims against Azerbaijan, which does not put fundamental human values and fundamental principles of international humanitarian law into anything, didn’t hesitate to use the bodies of the dead as objects of political and material gain,” the ministry further said.

“Being a country that applied a "pricing table" to the bodies of the dead per their professions or military ranks, has long lost the moral right to speak about humanism, tolerance and universal values,” the ministry stated.

"The accusations against Azerbaijan in the context of humanism and humanitarian law voiced by the current leadership of Armenia, which openly refused to apologize for the grave war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijan and its civilian population by the previous military-political leadership of Armenia, are blatant hypocrisy,” pointed out the ministry.

“Armenia, accusing Azerbaijan of undermining a favorable environment for peace, is making an unsuccessful attempt to avoid responsibility for the military provocation on the state border in the direction of Tovuz [district] on July 12-16 this year,” the ministry added.

“It also unsuccessfully attempts to use the situation that arose after it, through provocative statements by the leadership of this country, increasing tensions on the line of contact and undermining attempts to settle the conflict,” the ministry said.

“The international community understands that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears direct responsibility for the purposeful escalation of the conflict in the direction of Tovuz and that the country's attempt to make use of the situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan is doomed to fail,” the ministry also added.

“The Azerbaijani side once again resolutely rejects the groundless accusations of Armenia against our country regarding violation of humanitarian law and "Armenophobia", calling on the international community to take effective steps to keep Armenia from trying to escalate an already difficult situation in the region," concluded the ministry.

News.Az