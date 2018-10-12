Azerbaijani MFA comments on Pashinyan’s speech at opening of Organization of La Francophonie

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia must comply with its obligations and the position of the international community, constructively engage in the result-oriented talks"

In line with his statement made earlier at the UN General Assembly 73rd session, the speech of the Armenian prime minister at the opening session of the Organization of La Francophonie presented another falsehood and far from reality picture of the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Such rhetoric is completely detrimental to the spirit of talks that took place in Dushanbe, the statement said.

“If Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants to be honest then we invite him to be completely fair and acknowledge violated fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Azerbaijanis forcefully expelled from their homes in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan. In a deliberate manner calling Armenian community as “people of Nagorno-Karabakh” the Armenian prime minister omits the fact of ethnic cleansing committed against the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. If the Armenian leadership is calling itself democratic and speaks about creating an atmosphere conducive to peace then they have to act in accordance with the rule of law and democratic values and let those uprooted people return to their homes and withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as it is demanded by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and other international organizations.”

“All statements by the Armenian leadership about advancement of peaceful settlement process will remain mere words unless they are translated into real actions that would put an end to the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and ensure the return of the forcibly displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes and properties in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied districts of Azerbaijan in safety and dignity,” according to the statement.

“Armenia must comply with its obligations and the position of the international community, constructively engage in the result-oriented talks with a view of the earliest peaceful settlement of the conflict and soonest withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Only afterwards lasting peace can be ensured in the region,” read the statement.

