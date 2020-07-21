Azerbaijani MFA comments on Serbia’s delivery of arms to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia’s Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Danica Veinović said she was unaware of her country’s dispatch of weapons to Armenia, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Serbian diplomat also expressed regret over this issue, the spokesperson said, adding. “The Serbian diplomat said she will inform her country’s leadership in this regard. She also expressed hope that this will not undermine cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.”

News.Az