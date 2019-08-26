Azerbaijani MFA comments on so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) has issued a statement in reaction to the so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s A

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held on 25 August 2019 in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, as well as its results.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.

News.Az

