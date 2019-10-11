Azerbaijani MFA comments on Turkey’s anti-terror op in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“In this regard, we are confident that the operation “Peace spring” of the Armed Forces of Turkey will serve to eliminate the terror risks, return of the refugees to their homes, solution of the humanitarian problems and providing peace and stability within the territorial integrity of Syria, as it has been stated by the Government of Turkey,” read the statement.

Turkish President Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army begun Operation Peace Spring against the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria. Erdogan said the operation will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone that will facilitate return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

