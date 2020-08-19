Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Afghanistan on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Afghanistan on the occasion of its Independence Day.

“We express our sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Afghanistan,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted. “On such remarkable day, we convey our best wishes for everlasting prosperity and peace to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.”


