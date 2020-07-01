Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Canada on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the people of Canada on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

“We congratulate Canada on the occasion of its national holiday- Canada Day. Our best wishes of health, peace & prosperity to friendly people of Canada,” the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

“We believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing to the benefit of our nations,” the ministry noted.

News.Az