Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences over terrible terror act in Kabul

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended condolences over a terrible terrorist attack committed in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, on Novem

“We express our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who killed, as well as to the whole People of Afghanistan on the occasion of the terrible terror act committed in the city of Kabul on November 21. May those killed rest in peace!” the Foreign Ministry has tweeted.

The terrorist attack in Kabul killed at least 55 and left another 94 wounded.

