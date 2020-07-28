Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations on Peru’s national day

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Peru on the occasion of its Independence Day.

The ministry expressed hope that Azerbaijan-Peru bilateral relations will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

“On this remarkable day, we extend our best wishes of health, success and prosperity to the people of Peru,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

