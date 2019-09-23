Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations on Saudi National Day
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended congratulations on the occasion of Saudi’s 89th National Day.
“We extend our sincerest congratulations on the occasion of Saudi's 89th National Day. On this remarkable day, we wish to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the brotherly people of Saudi everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted Monday.
