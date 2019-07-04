Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations on US Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulates on the Independence Day of the United States.

“Our sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States of America. We are bound together by the ties of friendship, cooperation & strategic partnership. We wish success, lasting peace & prosperity to the friendly people of the US on the Independence Day,” the ministry tweeted on Thursday.

— MFA Azerbaijan🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 4, 2019

