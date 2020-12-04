Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MFA honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs

A minute of silence was observed in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page.

“The memory of our martyrs who died for the Motherland with commemorated with a minute of silence. May Allah rest the souls of our Martyrs in peace!” the minister tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      