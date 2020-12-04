Azerbaijani MFA honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs
04 Dec 2020
A minute of silence was observed in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page.
“The memory of our martyrs who died for the Motherland with commemorated with a minute of silence. May Allah rest the souls of our Martyrs in peace!” the minister tweeted.