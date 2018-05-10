Azerbaijani MFA hosts event on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's 95th birthday anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event titled "Prominent Leader Heydar Aliyev and Foreign Policy of Azerbaijan" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, MPs of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sevinj Fataliyeva and Elman Nasirov made speeches at the event.

During the event, the speakers noted that political stability and security were established in Azerbaijan in June 1993 as a result of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev's re-election as a president, as well as radical changes in foreign policy.

The speakers informed the participants about the foreign policy strategy formed by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by current President Ilham Aliyev, which embraces the establishment and development of cooperation with neighbor states and world community with respect to the national interests of our country, norms and principles of international law, supply of our energy resources to the world markets, development of transport infrastructure, issues of lifting informational blockade related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and raising international pressure on the aggressor state.

Then the event participants laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev, which was erected in the lobby of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News.Az

