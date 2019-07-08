Azerbaijani MFA, ICRC Delegation announce Student Essay Competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in the Republic of Azerbaijan announce the Student Essay Competition dedicated to the 70 years anniversary of the Geneva Conventions and 100 years anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the theme “The role of international humanitarian law in international relations: contemporary challenges and way ahead”.

Rules of the Competition

The competition is open to all students from the law, international law and international relations faculties of the universities in Azerbaijan, as well as recent graduates (up to 12 months following the graduation);

Essays should be written in English;

Format requirements: essays must be presented in the MS Word (.doc or .docx) or the PDF (.pdf) format; font - Arial; font size - 12; spacing – 1.15; number of words per essay - between 3,000 and 4,000 (ca. 5 to 7 pages, A4 format);

Only one entry per applicant can be submitted;

The essay shall be sent to baku@icrc.org, along with the CV and information containing contact details, such as the phone number, email address and correspondence address of the applicant.

Important: subject line of the e-mail should contain “Essay Competition”

The deadline for submission is August 12, 2019.

The winners will be announced on the week of September 9, 2019.

Awards

1st place – diploma and a visit to Geneva with the opportunity to participate in the event dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the International Review of the Red Cross on 2 October, 2019, and to visit ICRC museum and Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Geneva.

2nd place – diploma and laptop

3rd place – diploma and books on humanitarian law and foreign policy

All winners will have a chance to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ museum.

