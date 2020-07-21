Azerbaijani MFA: July 12 events are Armenia's military provocation, act of terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The events of July 12 are a military provocation, an act of terrorism committed by Armenia, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference on Tuesday, Trend reports.

She said the international community has also expressed concern over the Armenian military provocation.

Abdullayeva added that the Turkic Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), GUAM and other international organizations issued statements the Armenian provocation and the shelling of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia.

News.Az