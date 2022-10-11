Azerbaijani MFA makes post on second anniversary of Armenia’s fourth missile attack on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a Twitter post on the second anniversary of Armenia’s fourth missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, News.Az reports.

“On Oct. 11, 2020, several hours after the ceasefire, Armenia had fired upon a residential area of Ganja city of Azerbaijan with Scud-B ballistic missiles killing 10 civilians, incl. 5 women, and injuring 40. This was 4th attack on Ganja during the course of the 44-day war,” the post reads.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian armed force attacked the city of Ganja 5 times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17) with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the city were severely damaged.

News.Az