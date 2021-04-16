Azerbaijani MFA: None of Armenian PM's statements worth meaningful comment

Azerbaijani MFA: None of Armenian PM's statements worth meaningful comment

Azerbaijani MFA: None of Armenian PM's statements worth meaningful comment

+ ↺ − 16 px

None of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements is worth a meaningful comment, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“When speaking in the Armenian parliament on April 14, the prime minister tried to attract attention with new delusional thoughts,” the ministry said.

"None of Pashinyan's statements deserves a meaningful comment,” it added.

The ministry explained to PM Pashiyan, who did not draw conclusions from the heavy defeat, in the language of poetry which he referred to.

"As Huseyn Javid said:

“Should you even dream of

Biting pile of land,

Soon you beg for mercy

Crawling on your knees."

News.Az