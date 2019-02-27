Azerbaijani MFA organizes trip for foreign diplomats to Aghdam, Naftalan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized a two-day introductory trip for heads of the accredited diplomatic missions to the country’s Aghdam distr

The main purpose of the trip involving about 70 representatives of the foreign diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan is to promote the socio-economic development and tourism potential of Azerbaijan’s districts.

The foreign diplomats are scheduled to visit museums, various centers, including Aghdam Carpet-Weaving factory, Karabakh Equestrian Complex, Mugham Center, Flag Museum in Aghdam district, as well as several tourism facilities in Naftalan city.

