Azerbaijani MFA organizes trip of foreign diplomats to southern districts

Foreign ambassadors and heads of international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan arrived in the country’s Lankaran city and Astara district on November 27,

The two-day trip was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the trip, about 70 representatives of foreign diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan will closely observe the ongoing development processes in the country’s district and will be informed about the social, economic projects being implemented in the southern region.

The foreign diplomats will also visit the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Heydar Aliyev Park in Lankaran, the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex, a branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Yashilchay LLC, Lankaran State Agrarian Development Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, Astara Chay LLC, as well as recreational and health centers based in the southern region.

