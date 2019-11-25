Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan’s interview with Italian newspaper can be regarded as another populist statement

The Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the statements made by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on the interview with Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, APA reports.

Leyla Abdullayeva stated that Armenian PM’s interview with Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera” can be evaluated as another populist statement.

She said that N. Pashinyan talked about “Armenophobia” phenomena in his interview and listed false samples that didn’t have any connection with reality.

“For instance, he stated that purportedly Henrikh Mkhitaryan couldn’t participate in the final game of the UEFA European League held in Baku because he was an Armenian by ethnic origin. We would like to remind that Azerbaijan issued the information regarding the provision of complete security of all players participating in the final game of UEFA European League held in Baku on May 29 of this year including the player of "Arsenal" football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as well as all football fans. While Azerbaijan provided a guarantee for security, Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn’t participate in the final game of the European League held in Baku by his personal decision. We would like also mention that up to now, the athletes of Armenian origin have participated in the multiple sports competitions held in Azerbaijan. Even the head of our state personally awarded an athlete of Armenian origin during the European Games held in Baku.

The Armenian Prime Minister delivered another fiction stating that purportedly a driver listening to Armenian music was arrested in our capital city and he tried to justify the groundless ideas stated by him citing as an example of another false event. As for the ideas of Nikol Pashinyan related to the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno Garabagh voiced in his interview, we would like to state that President of Azerbaijan Republic unambiguously expressed his ideas regarding the settlement of the conflict during his speech at the meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club held on October 3 of this year in Sochi and stated that the conflict should be solved in the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Statutes of the UNO accepted by the whole world, the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act. The settlement of the conflict on the basis of just these documents and principles will bring sustainable peace, stability and progress tp our region”, L. Abdullayeva noted.

News.Az