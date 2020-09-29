Azerbaijani MFA, Prosecutor General's Office issue joint statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry Foreign Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement in connection with another provocation of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan.

“By grossly violating the international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, Armenia fired on the Azerbaijani civilians and facilities,” the joint statement said. “As a result, ten civilians were killed and 30 injured.”

“The criminal cases have been filed in connection with these crimes of the Armenian armed forces upon the relevant articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.”

"All these are war crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces. The Armenians purposefully fire at the civilians and facilities. The international community must condemn these crimes and take measures to suppress them,” read the statement.

News.Az