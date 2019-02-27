Azerbaijani MFA removes Polish citizen from blacklist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish citizen Karol Małolepszy has sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign

In his letter, Małolepszy reaffirmed that he fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of Azerbaijan, the ministry told News.Az.

Expressing his apology for the visit, the Polish citizen requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan.

Appeal by Małolepszy was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

