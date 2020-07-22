Azerbaijani MFA responds to U.S. State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of State issued a newsletter on July 20, 2020 entitled “US Support for Democracy, Good Governance, and Human Rights in the Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”, which also contains references to Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The US Department of State urges Azerbaijani authorities to ensure that measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are not used to silence civil society advocacy, opposition voices, or public discussion.

“The entire world community is concerned about the riots that have been erupted in the US after the murder of George Floyd,” the spokesperson noted.

"We cannot understand who and why the US Department of State is concerned about amid these conditions," Abdullayeva added.

