Azerbaijani MFA spokesman: Armenian leadership propagandizes hatred

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This is the basic part of the ideology pursued by the military-political leadership of Armenia – the ideology of hatred."

One of the basic principles of international law and human rights is rejection of elements of xenophobia and hatred in society, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said on Friday, APA reported.



“It is regrettable that instead of making an apology for what happened in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district and condemning such acts, the society of Armenia and the country’s leadership made expressions full of hatred against Azerbaijan,” he said.



This is the basic part of the ideology pursued by the military-political leadership of Armenia – the ideology of hatred, Hajiyev stressed.



“In Armenia, the persons such as Melkonian, Garegin Nzhdeh are declared national heroes and hatred is incited against Azerbaijan and neighboring states, which is a clear proof of the existence of xenophobia in the society,” said the spokesman.



“Azerbaijan’s representative offices in the UN institutions in Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council and other relevant bodies will inform the international community about the cases of violation of the international humanitarian law by Armenia and the conduct of the propaganda of hatred,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az