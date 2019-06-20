Azerbaijani MFA: We believe that such meetings contribute to advancing the negotiation process

The Azerbaijani side expresses its gratitude to the United States as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for organizing a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on June 20 in Washington in continuation of earlier meetings in the same format in Paris and Moscow, APA reports citing press-service of the Ministry.

"We believe that such meetings are positive and contribute to advancing the negotiation process.

The main topic of the meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, was the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the previous ministerial meetings in Paris and Moscow.

At the Washington meeting, the co-chairs submitted proposals for consideration of both sides the results-oriented proposals aimed at advancing the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict.

A common agreement was reached to hold the next meeting in the same format in the upcoming months", reads the Statement.

