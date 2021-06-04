Azerbaijani MFA's spokesperson extends condolences over death of journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of a mine explosion in the country’s liberated Kalbajar district.

“Our deep condolences to the families of journalists who died in today’s mine explosion in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan. Our prayers are with them at this time,” Abdullayeva tweeted.

On June 4, the employees of the Azerbaijan State News Agency and Azerbaijan Television, who were filming in the liberated territories, hit a mine in the village of Susuzlug of Kalbajar district. Three persons, including two journalists and a staff member of the state body, were killed and others were seriously injured while on duty as a vehicle carrying the crew hit an anti-tank mine on the road.

