Azerbaijani military aircraft heads to Turkey for joint exercises

The Azerbaijani-Turkish ‘TurAz Falcon – 2021’ joint tactical flight exercises will be held in Turkish Konya province, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The joint exercises will be held with the participation of the air forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey in accordance with the annual plan on military cooperation between the two countries.

Two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force, which will take part in the exercises, flew to Turkey on September 1.

The joint training exercises will run until Sept. 17.

News.Az