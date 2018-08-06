Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military chefs participate in Field Kitchen contest in Moscow

The Field Kitchen contest held within the International Army Games 2018 is underway at Moscow’s Alabino range.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message August 6 that the referees of the contest are tasting and evaluating various dishes cooked by military chefs.

