Azerbaijani military chefs win second stage of international contest

Azerbaijani military chefs have successfully completed the second stage of the “Field Kitchen” contest, which is held as part of the International Army Games-20

At the second stage of the contest, Azerbaijani military chefs demonstrated their skills in preparing dishes according to a free recipe.



According to the referees’ decision, the Azerbaijani team, which scored 281 points, took the first place, the Kazakhstan team with 269 points took the second place, the Mongolian team with 244 points took the third place.



During the next stage of the “Field Kitchen” contest, military chefs will compete in the preparation of flour products and dishes according to a previously compiled menu.

