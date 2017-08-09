Azerbaijani military cooks among top three in "Field Kitchen" contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani military cooks participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest held as part of the International Army Games at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region, entered the top three in the competition.

The military cooks of Azerbaijan, who took the third place according to the results of the second stage of the competition, advanced to the second place, being ahead of the representatives of Belarus at the third stage.

Our military cooks continue successful participation in competitions by representing the national cuisine of Azerbaijan at high level.

