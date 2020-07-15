Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military destroys another firing position of Armenia (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani army has destroyed another permanent firing position of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The enemy’s firing position was shelling the Azerbaijani army’s positions and residential settlements in the direction of Tovuz district.


News.Az 

