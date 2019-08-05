Azerbaijani military doctors attend opening of int’l contest in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn opening ceremony of the “Military Medical Relay Race” contest was held in Uzbekistan as part of the International Army Games 2019

The military doctors of the Azerbaijan Army also participate in this contest, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

After the official part of the ceremony, a concert program with the participation of artists of the Republic of Uzbekistan was organized for military doctors and other guests.

