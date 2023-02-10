Azerbaijani military doctors perform next surgeries in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army’s military doctors, sent to Türkiye at the direction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, continue their activities in Kahramanmaras, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Azerbaijani military medical personnel successfully performed the next 7 surgeries and provided outpatient assistance to 41 injured people in interaction with representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan Army’s medical personnel, sent to Türkiye, performed a total of 17 surgeries, examined 134 victims of the earthquake and provided them with ambulatory care.

News.Az