Azerbaijani military medics continue to work in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army sent to quake-hit Türkiye continues its work in Kahramanmaras, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani combat medics performed a total of 10 surgeries. In addition, the medical staff examined 98 earthquake victims and provided them with outpatient care, the ministry said.

News.Az