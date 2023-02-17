Azerbaijani military medics continue working in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army continues providing medical aid to the injured during the earthquake in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani military doctors work in interaction with representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces.

Medical personnel who successfully performed the next 36 surgeries, at the same time, provided outpatient care to 223 injured people.

To date, 61 surgeries have been performed by Azerbaijani Army’s experienced medical personnel, 419 people have been examined and provided with outpatient care.

Experienced Azerbaijani military medical personnel, whose activities are highly appreciated in the fraternal country, was presented with a remembrance gift.

It should be noted that according to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, 20 military medical personnel of the Azerbaijani Army are sent on a mission to Türkiye and provide medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake in the fraternal country.

News.Az