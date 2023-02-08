Azerbaijani military medics start working in quake-hit province of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, sent to Türkiye under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, started operating in Kahramanmaras province, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani military doctors are actively involved in receiving, registering, triage, operating and sending to other relevant medical institutions in coordination with the employees of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye in the field hospital.

It should be noted that a total of 20 military medical personnel, including a general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, were sent to the fraternal country to provide medical aid to people injured as a result the earthquake.

News.Az

