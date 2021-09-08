Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military pilots successfully fulfill tasks during "TurAz Falcon - 2021" exercises (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani military pilots successfully fulfill tasks during TurAz Falcon - 2021 exercises (VIDEO)

During the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the aircraft of the Azerbaijan and Turkish Air Forces carried out joint flight tasks at an assigned altitude  along the route  designated in accordance with the plan of the exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the scenario of the task, Azerbaijani military pilots successfully inflicted strikes on the air defense assets and the ground targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as made maneuvers to evade the fighter aircraft.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      