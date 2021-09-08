Azerbaijani military pilots successfully fulfill tasks during "TurAz Falcon - 2021" exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the aircraft of the Azerbaijan and Turkish Air Forces carried out joint flight tasks at an assigned altitude along the route designated in accordance with the plan of the exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the scenario of the task, Azerbaijani military pilots successfully inflicted strikes on the air defense assets and the ground targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as made maneuvers to evade the fighter aircraft.

News.Az