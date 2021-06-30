Azerbaijani military pilots successfully participate in int’l exercises in Turkey
The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkey continue.
The military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force destroyed the imaginary enemy's air defense means and ensuring its own air superiority successfully fulfilled tasks to inflict airstrikes on the ground targets, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.