Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military pilots successfully participate in int’l exercises in Turkey

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani military pilots successfully participate in int’l exercises in Turkey

The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkey continue.

The military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force destroyed the imaginary enemy's air defense means and ensuring its own air superiority successfully fulfilled tasks to inflict airstrikes on the ground targets, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      