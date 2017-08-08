Azerbaijani military sailors achieve next success at 'Sea Cup - 2017'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The episode No.4 "Water inflow control" was fulfilled at a coastal training complex within the second stage "Ship damage control and rescue training" of the contest "Sea Cup-2017".

According to the international judging panel decision on the episode fulfillment results, the crew of the "G-124" patrol ship of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces has shown the best result and was awarded the first place, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

The crew of the small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" of the Russian Navy took the second, the crew of the missile boat "Joshan" of the Iranian Naval Forces took the third, and the crew of the rocket and artillery ship "Sariarka" of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces took the fourth place.

