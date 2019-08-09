Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military seamen win volleyball tournament of “Sea Cup-2019” contest

Azerbaijani military seamen have won a volleyball competition held as part of international “Sea Cup-2019” contest, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

According to the results of the friendly tournament, Azerbaijan ranked first, followed by Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia.

The winning teams were awarded cups, medals, diplomas and gifts.

