Azerbaijani military servicemen join blood donation campaign

Servicemen of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry joined the campaign initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with the aim of creating a blood bank for chi

All necessary measures were taken in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine regime to ensure the safety of the donors and doctors during the blood donation, the Defense Ministry reported.

The collected blood supply after verification and certification will be transferred to the Republican Thalassemia Centre (National Haematology and Transfusiology Center) for further use.

