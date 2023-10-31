Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Speaker pays official visit to Republic of Korea

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Seoul, Republic of Korea on an official visit, News.az reports.

The delegation includes head of Azerbaijan-Korea WG Malik Hasanov, the MPs Afat Hasanova and Anar Mammadov and Chief of the Milli Majlis Staff Farid Hajiyev.

The Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed at the Gimpo International Airport by Head of the Korean Parliament’s inter-parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan Suh Byung Su and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador in Seoul Ramin Hasanov, as well as other officials.

