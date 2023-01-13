Azerbaijani minister: 26.3 out of 32.6 million tons of extracted oil exported
The operational data for 2022 indicate that 26.3 out of 32.6 million tons of extracted oil in Azerbaijan was exported, said the country's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“During this period, 22.3 out of 46.7 bcm gas produced with an increase of 6.5% was exported,” he added.