Azerbaijani minister: Armenians trying to do something, but their attempts futile

The non-recognition of the fictional "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" by the French court is a great victory, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a press conference, Trend reports on June 18.

During the press-conference, the minister urged to be attentive in social networks and not to succumb to provocations.

"As for the issues relating to the Motherland, the people and the statehood, all personal interests must be set aside,” Hasanov said. “If our lands have been occupied, we must unite." In his words, Armenians are trying to do something, "but we must not allow that. We must be together."

He touched upon the UEFA Europa League Final match held in Baku on May 29, adding that Armenians' attempts to politicize the match were futile. "The Armenians tried to do something, but all their attempts were futile,” he said. “Azerbaijan organized a football match between the English clubs at a high level."

"Tens of thousands of servicemen show heroism in the trenches. We should preserve Azerbaijani statehood,” the Minister added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

